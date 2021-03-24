Sweet and loving 13-year-old ‘Javi’ looking for his Forever Family

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC) – Javier, who prefers to go by Javi, is a sweet, loving, and energetic youth. He enjoys playing with kids his age. He also loves playing his violin or guitar. Javi likes to play outside and spend time with his friends and family when he is kicking back and relaxing. Javi does very well with one-on-one interaction and is very receptive to strong role models. He really values his family and wants to have a positive relationship with his relatives. Javi has a sweet personality and is a little introverted, but once he is comfortable with his surroundings he is the life of the party.

Family Profile

Javier’s ideal family will have a lot of patience, structure, and willingness to work with Javier. They will provide the one-on-one attention Javier needs in order to feel heard and will build his self-esteem and personal boundaries. Javier wants to be the only child, but does very well with children his age. Javier is very excited about having a family who will be supportive of him and his emotional needs.

About Me

I am wanting a family who embraces who I am and allows me to be safe.

To inquire about Javier, please contact Beverly Hutchins at bhutchins@2ingage.org.