Sweetwater and Big spring bands play in place of Andrews at playoff game in show of solidarity

SWEETWATER Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- The playoff game between Andrews and Springtown that was slated for Friday night was rescheduled for Monday at 2. Both teams agreed that continuing that night would not be right given the circumstances. Although families and fans left Friday feeling overwhelmed many returned Monday with a spirit of solidarity.

“The entire community is a family and we will always back each other…It shows. There’s rivalry among the schools but when the time comes we all love west Texas we all support each other.” Says Andrews graduate and fan Collette Hughes.

Andrews, Springtown, Sweetwater and even a few Big spring families showed up to fill the seats at Sweetwater’s Mustang bowl. The section which would have been reserved for the Andrews band students was not empty either. Band members from Sweetwater and Big Spring showed up to take their place and fill the day with music.

“Big spring got two of their buses up and ready and hustled over here as well with only a day’s notice it’s pretty spectacular” Says Sweetwater band director Matthew Gudino.

At halftime the bands took the field and played in harmony and in tribute to Andrews band director Darin Johns who died in Friday’s accident.

Paul Daiz of Big spring says when the school band mentioned showing up to the game his son didn’t hesitate to volunteer.

“We are rivals Big spring and Andrews but from that day on it’s a whole different light” Says Daiz.