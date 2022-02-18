SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Sweetwater City Council approved using “B” dwelling districts on the city limit line for ranchette developments.

Members of Sweetwater’s City Council approved the ordinance, changing “B” Dwelling Districts, which are typically used for single family homes and duplexes, for the development of ranchettes under a conditional use clause.

Property owners who live right on the edge of Sweetwater’s city limits and own two acres of land or more are able to apply for a conditional ranchette development, which would allow them to keep animals, both domestic and exotic, on their property.

Not to be used for agricultural purposes, these ranchettes must have a livable home on the property and will be used as a transitional rural residential area.

Part of Sweetwater’s City Council and Zoning and Planning Commission’s process to approve the changes began with a conditional use procedure, meaning anyone who applies for the ranchette development must meet specific criteria.

Criteria, such as eligible properties, must be adjacent to the city limits boundary, and can include properties sharing a border with those adjacent properties. Each eligible property must be be platted and have roadway access, as well as a minimum of two acres to house the animals. There is also a five-acre maximum allowance for the number of animals on the property, as detailed below.

Sweetwater City Council: Number of animals allowed per acre

“We didn’t want to have a real agricultural use out there,” Sweetwater’s Assistant City Manager of Operations Dana Schoening said of the cap on animals allowed. “We wanted to make sure it was a combination of a home and of animals that I think a lot of people are looking to do.”

Depending on the size of the acreage, however, any combination of animals can be used to fill that space. Using the chart below, applicants can determine how many animals they wish to have on the property.

Sweetwater City Council: Animal Species and Unit Equivalent

Property owners approved for the ranchette are also able to switch their combination every year.

If an applicant gets approved for a ranchette development, the City of Sweetwater will send out a notification to neighboring homes to let them know of the change.