SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A business in Sweetwater is celebrating 100 years of work, not only hitting a major milestone for the company, but also for the entire city.

USG Sweetwater has withstood the test of time, making it through many different eras throughout the past century. Plant manager David Sanchez spoke about this at the company’s celebration on Tuesday.

“Think about what this plant has been through, what we’ve survived, and not just survived, thrived,” Sanchez enchanted the audience as he listed examples, “The Great Depression, World War II… The 1980s recession, the housing crisis in 2008, how about COVID?”

For 40 of those 100 years, Julian Montoya has been there as a faithful employee and friendly face. He started working at USG when he was just 19 years old. While working here, Montoya has made it through some major milestones of his own.

“It’s helped me reach all my goals in life that I set forward. I started a family, I have two daughters – put them through school – and now I have grandchildren,” said Montoya, crediting reaching these goals to the support he’d gotten from his workplace.

Not only has USG helped employees like Montoya over the past 100 years, but it has helped Sweetwater economically. That’s according to Sweetwater’s executive director of economic development, Meisha Adames.

“A company that has been here 100 years, of course, they have reinvested, bringing up the ad valorem tax value of their property. In turn, this allows us to invest into our community as far as school districts, streets, maintenance,” Adames listed.

USG is also one of the largest employers in the city, providing more than 250 jobs in the area, Adames told KTAB/KRBC, “It kind of builds the reputation of the City of Sweetwater and their willingness to partner with local businesses.”

While USG Sweetwater is 100 years down, there is not an end in sight anytime soon.

“It’s nice to see that we’re not stopping. There’s more investment, and there’s an exciting future ahead,” beamed Sanchez.

An $80 million capital investment is being put into this plant to fund growth like a new mill currently under construction. This is all to continue to provide more jobs for people like Montoya, so they can accomplish their goals, too.

“I’m going to retire here,” Montoya added.

Adames told KTAB/KRBC she does not know of any other Sweetwater business that has remained active after hitting 100 years.

USG Sweetwater has also helped the community by donating 300,000+ pounds of food to the Nolan County Food Bank and donating to the city’s annual Rattlesnake Roundup.