SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Last year in Nolan County, there were over 1,500 traffic stops. Out of those 1,500 stops, just over 1,300 of them were within Sweetwater’s city limits.

For Police Chief Bryan Sheridan and his nearly 30-person staff that, at times, can be a lot to handle.

So Chief Sheridan went before Sweetwater City Council with a potential solution: create an assistant police chief position.

“There’s a lot of administrative duties that we try to handle within the department,” Chief Sheridan said. “We just get overwhelmed sometimes.”

What was an unanimous approval, creating the position is not as easy as it seems. In order to have an assistant police chief, the police department must have an acting corporal ranking officer, as well as a sergeant and lieutenant.

Just a few weeks ago, Sweetwater PD did not have a ranking corporal officer until city council approved the creation of that position, as well.

That allowed for the creation of the first assistant chief of police in Sweetwater’s history.

“He’ll be helping me with the administrative side,” Chief Sheridan said. “Also supporting our personnel and giving them the tools they need to be successful.”

Chief Sheridan had on hand a 75-page packet filled with the previous years’ statistics, as well as the police department’s guidelines and regulations.

Among those statistics, he’s responsible for reporting race and ethnicity, gender, reason for stopping or arresting any individual, as well as many other categories he must report to the FBI.

Sweetwater City Manager David A. Vela said he understands the chief’s workload and understands how important having a second in command is to Sweetwater PD.

“He’s making sure that cases were being handled, the patrol unit was working at optimal efficiency and the dispatch was working optimally, as well,” Vela said.

Vela also called the assistant police chief a necessity for the community’s growth.

“They can go into the businesses and out there in the community showing their faces a lot more,” Vela said. “I think it helps send a message that they’re here to help, here to solve crimes, and keep people safe.”

Chief Sheridan shared that same sentiment and said it was part of his long-term vision of growing the department along with the community.

Chief Sheridan said the position will go into effect immediately with the announcement and appointment of the new assistant police chief coming within a few days.