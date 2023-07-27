SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Just a little more than a year ago, the Sweetwater Collision Center caught fire, leaving ruins behind that have sat there untouched. This week, the city started the demolition process on the building, and some businesses around the destruction mentioned they are ready to say goodbye to this ‘eyesore’ that has affected the community.

Courtesy of Ethan Whittenburg

The sound of demolition is ringing through Sweetwater, and while it may just be noisy to some, for business owners near the ruins, like the owner of Kinfolk’s Grill Nemesis Armstead, it sounds like progress.

“We’re headed in the right direction, getting it cleaned up, so that’s exciting,” said Armstead.

Both Armstead and his wife, Yanni, shared that customers are always asking them about the building.

“What’s the word on getting that cleaned up over there? Have you heard anything? Is it still being investigated?” explained Armstead. “Just about every day.”

They recalled the fire causing problems for their business last year, leaving them without power for a couple of days. However, they never expected to hear about it for this long.

Sweetwater’s Executive Director of Economic Development, Meisha Adames, said the fire could have been caused by a transformer, and because of that, ENCOR and the property owner had to do investigations to see who was liable for the fire, which is what took so long.

“Dilapidated structures cause squatters, crime, drug use,” said Adames. “We just really find that cleaning these up can help remediate any outlying issues as well.”

In fact, this is a part of their initiative to clean up dilapidated structures around the city, developed four years ago.

Adames added that the city has received complaints about this structure not being cleaned up, and she sees how it could be harmful to the city, especially off of a main corridor where 5,000-6,000 vehicles pass by a day.

“So it’s a very visible location that’s in our downtown district,” Adames explained.

However, it was out of the city’s hands until now.

Not only is tearing this down beneficial for those in the city but also for those passing by. This is why Marilyn Eivans, owner of Raybell’s Rat Row antique store nearby, said she is thankful they are tearing this down. Eivans said she has heard many visitors say it’s the first thing they see when coming into town.

“We do have a lot of people that travel interstate… and they come in with concern. ‘What happened?’” Eivans explained. “It’ll look a lot better. It won’t be the eyesore it is now.”

As business owners, both Eivans and the Armsteads believe this is a step in the right direction.

“Getting that area cleaned up might bring forth more opportunities. Maybe somebody will build something else there that makes it more vibrant,” said Nemesis Armstead.

The construction crew has 30 days to demolish the building. As of now, city staff are unsure about what will be placed there next.