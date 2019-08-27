Sweetwater community comes together to help buy service dog for young girl

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Sweetwater community is coming together to help one little girl get a new four-legged friend.

For the family receiving the dog, it’s the one thing running through their minds, from the breed to the name, but for 11-year-old Jaedyn, the possibility of a new furry friend being the next piece to this family puzzle will give her more than just a best friend.

“When she was six she was diagnosed as a type-one diabetic,” said Jaedyn’s mom, Samantha Meyers. “Something was off. Her father noticed it and I noticed it and we took her to the doctor and they tested her blood sugar and sent us to Cook’s immediately.”

Jaedyn has been working to manage her blood sugar levels ever since, but her mom says she could use a partner with a nose who can sniff out emergencies.

“She had fell down on the basketball court or her sugars had been high continually, and so we decided to try this route and kind of help ease mamma’s mind as she gets older and ventures off,” said Meyers.

With a service dog comes the price tag of about $13,000, something Jaedyn was raising on her own until this little town showed its sweet side.

“Our community has really linked arms and really has helped pour into my daughter,” said Meyers.

From community members setting up a GoFundMe, to a donation from DPS and the Firefighter Association, Jaedyn and her family are definitely feeling the love.

“I think that’s just kind of the nature of the guys that work in the fire service,” said Lt. Brad Payne. “They really care about people and to be able to make an impact in someone’s life like that is important for us.”

“I was so excited because I’m almost there and they’ve given me so much like I had like little tears of joy,” said Jaedyn.

Jaedyn is also raising money on her own, selling her own candles to help add another pup to the home and another sibling to the family.

If you’d like to help Jaedyn reach her goal, click here to donate.