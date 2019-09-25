Sweetwater Early Childhood Center to discuss possibility of closing

SWEETWATER, Texas (KRBC/KTAB) – Discussion has started within Sweetwater ISD to decide if they will close down their Southeast Early Childhood Center. But Kyrie Hunt’s mom, Angela Blueford, was told on Friday that the school was going to close down.

“He wasn’t really talking yet. Him being around the other kids his age helped him be more social,” said Blueford.

She started a petition to show how much the school means to parents, saying says she doesn’t know what she’d do if it did close.

“I do not know. I guess I will just have to family members trying to watch him while I am working, and if not, then I will just not be able to work,” said Blueford.

School Board President Jeff Allen says they are just gathering information to see how their resources are best used within the school.

“What we want to know is what impact has this had on the students. Like, is it an effective tool for the district to prepare them? What are the other opportunities available to serve that same purpose,” said Allen.

Right now he says there has been no action taken, they are just looking at what the financial impact will be.

“It hasn’t come before the board as an action item, so it hasn’t been something we sat down and like, contemplated with respect to putting it to a vote and think about,” said Allen.

If it does go on the board’s agenda, parents are welcome to speak at the open forum.

“We want to know, and again, that is part of the idea, is trying to find out what is best for the district, and the more information that we have, the better,” said Allen.

