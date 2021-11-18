Sweetwater FD rigs lifting device to rescue person who fell 20+ feet into confined space

*Picture from Sweetwater Fire Department and Ambulance Service Facebook page, taken before the lifting device was fashioned.

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Crews with the Sweetwater Fire Department are receiving praise for their craftiness after rescuing an injured person who had fallen more than 20 feet into a confined space.

According to a social media post made by Sweetwater Fire Department and Ambulance Service, firefighters responded to a call Thursday for a patient who fell more than 20 feet through an opening in the floor at an industrial facility.

The person was found in a confined space, making it more difficult for crews to get in or out to tend to the patient, SFD says.

Firefighters then fashioned a lift using “ropes, pulleys and other rescue devices” and were able to extract the person from the confined space and get them to the hospital, according to the post.

The efforts elicited praise from Sweetwater citizens in the comments on the post.

The extent of the patient’s injuries are currently unknown.