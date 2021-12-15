Sweetwater fugitive wanted for criminally negligent homicide arrested in Abilene

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A Sweetwater man wanted for criminally negligent homicide has been arrested in Abilene.

Sweetwater officials say Michael Franks, who was wanted by police for criminally negligent homicide and by the board of pardons and parole for possession of methamphetamine, was arrested Wednesday and taken to Taylor County Jail.

Franks was arrested in May in connection to the homicide of 30-year-old Betty Thompson, who was found dead at a home in the 600 block of Bowie Street this past March.

The arrest came within one week of Sweetwater officials asking for help locating Franks.

Details surrounding his arrest on Wednesday are currently unknown.