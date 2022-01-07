Sweetwater fugitive wanted on multiple charges including the endangerment of a child

Sweetwater Police Department: Mugshot of Tyrunda Carrington

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Law enforcement is asking for help from the public in locating a Sweetwater woman, wanted on multiple charges including the endangerment of a child.

Tyrunda Carrington, also known as “Tyronza,” was featured by the Sweetwater Police Department (SPD) in its “#FugitiveFriday” post on Facebook.

Carrington is wanted for abandoning/endangering a child, tampering/fabricating physical evidence and possession of heroin.

The SPD asks that if you have any information on Carrington’s whereabouts, please call (325) 263-6686.

