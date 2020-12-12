Sweetwater High School tennis team holds “Tennis-A-Thon” for bus driver

SWEETWATER TEXAS (KTAB/KRBC)- From 7pm to 5am the Sweetwater tennis team is playing 10 straight hours of tennis to raise money for their bus driver Kyra McIntyre, or as she’s known around the school, “Red”. McIntyre lost her home early last November in a house fire. The fire began while she was driving the team to a match in Big Spring.

Head coach John Loyd, his team and the community rallied around McIntire giving 25% of the nights proceeds to her and her family. the money will be raised by community members and businesses pledging to pay a certain amount for each hour the kids play.

And to keep it interesting every half hour or so the teams must switch how they’re playing. only returning serves through their legs or changing their tennis racquets for frying pans. before the event began they had already raised over $300.