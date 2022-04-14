SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Something exciting happened at Sweetwater High School Thursday morning, as the band department received a very generous donation.

A parade, led by the high school’s band, was held in the halls of Sweetwater High School, but members of the band had no idea that they were marching for themselves.

“It’s a little strange to hear our band play for ourselves as they come in and the fanfare be for us. So that was pretty special,” said head band director Matthew Gudino.

The band received a $100,000 check that was donated anonymously to their band department and its members.

Courtesy of Sweetwater High School

“To have this happen is like, ‘Oh my gosh, how can that be possible?” said assistant band director Amanda Fornshell.

A big white check was presented in front of the band and given to Gudino, who says he was completely taken by surprise.

“I had no idea what was going on and all the fanfare stuff, I thought, was for another organization,” said Gudino.

Fornshell says she has been with the department for four years, and seeing this check be presented to them was something special.

“This is a nice, small program. This is where I fit in, and all of a sudden for this to happen, it is not what you would expect, and it is great when it does,” said Fornshell.

Fornshell says this act has left her in complete shock, knowing that someone in the community would be this generous.

“It feels like we’ve improved so much, so to get this it’s like, great, they deserved this,” said Fornshell.

As for Gudino, he says this is a moment he will never forget.

“It’s a career lifelong memory that I’ll have now, cherish forever, knowing that somebody out there thought that what we’re doing was worthy of this enormous gift. And it’s so special to me, so thank you to them,” said Gudino.

Gudino says he expects the music department to take their time in spreading the funds out for the 70 band members.