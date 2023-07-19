ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The city of Sweetwater is intending to take on $2 million in debt to purchase an aerial fire truck, which will be paid back through a newly implemented tax.

Sweetwater’s fire chief, Dewey Coy, said this is a huge investment for his department. He included that his firefighters will always do what they can to put out a fire, but he remembered being called out to one just a few weeks ago, where they had to call for assistance.

“All fires will eventually go out, it’s just a matter of when,” Chief Coy assured. “The impact they had when they got here was no doubt significant.”

This was not because of a lack of willpower from his team, but because they did not have a piece of equipment they knew would target the fire better: An aerial fire truck.

“We were able to get to the threat directly with the water that we were not able to get to until they (outside assistance) arrived,” Chief Coy explained.

Another fire, which enflamed about a year ago, left the Sweetwater Collision Center completely in ruins, but the fire chief told KTAB/KRBC even to put this fire out, they needed to call for assistance from Snyder’s department because they also had an aerial fire truck.

“Our closest support for an aerial apparatus, ladder truck, if we need one, is Abilene or Snyder,” which Chief Coy said could take up to an hour for them to drive there and get ready to assist. He told KTAB/KRBC they would really need the departments to be on the road before a fire even started to have the aerial truck there when they wanted it.

For a visual example, below is a photo of Abilene Fire Department’s aerial fire truck:

That’s why Sweetwater City Council has approved sending out a notice to residents that the city will be using taxes to pay for the $2 million aerial fire truck for the department.

This truck isn’t expected to be in use until January of 2025, about 450 days after it is ordered. Chief Coy said this is because of supply chain issues. In fact, most places can take 800 or more days.

Abilene’s Deputy Fire Chief Michael Burden told KTAB/KRBC his department has four aerial trucks available at all times. The trucks, according to the fire chief, have proven extremely beneficial to Abilene.

“They provide a little bit more reach,” Deputy Fire Chief Burden detailed. “We can get up above them (flames), and we can spray on top of them.”

More importantly, Deputy Chief Burden said this truck is a long-term investment for any fire department, and it can last about 25 years.

“What it really provides is just another avenue for first responders to protect the community,” said Deputy Chief Burden.

That’s why, even though it costs a large chunk of money, Chief Coy insists it’s worth the price tag and waitlist.

“Can you put a dollar amount on a human life? Absolutely not. But then again, you still have to pay for it to have it,” Chief Coy added.

The tax rate has not been set for Sweetwater, so it is not yet determined what it will cost residents in taxes. However, one man who is helping with the financing spoke at the city council meeting and said they are still expecting tax rates to go down, even with this new tax.

The council will officially vote on the issuance of the debt at the September 19 meeting.