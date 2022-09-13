SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A lockdown has been lifted at multiple Sweetwater ISD campuses after it was instated due to a possible threat Tuesday morning.

SISD officials confirmed that school will resume as normal at Southeast Elementary and Sweetwater Early Education Center after the lockdown, which began just after 10:00 a.m.

The district did not specify the nature of the possible threat but did say both campuses have been given an “all clear”.

“As always, safety is our priority,” district officials explain. “We are thankful for our partnership and quick response from our local police department.”

KTAB and KRBC heard police scanner traffic that indicated shots may have been fired somewhere near the schools. It’s unknown if officers ever found the source of the suspected gunfire activity.

BigCountryHomepage.com will update this article if additional information is released.