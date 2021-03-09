Sweetwater ISD lifts mask mandate

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Sweetwater Independent School District will no longer be requiring people to wear masks.

According to a Sweetwater ISD Facebook post, the board passed a resolution, as required by the Texas Education Agency, to make masks optional for students and staff beginning on Wednesday, March 10th.

However, they are still encouraging the members of their community to continue wearing masks.

“With upcoming events such as Rattlesnake Roundup and Spring Break, we are highly encouraging students, parents, and community members to continue to wear masks through, at least, Easter for further evaluation,” said the school district.

Face covering will still be required for all visitors on campuses.