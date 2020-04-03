Sweetwater ISD names lone finalist for superintendent

SWEETWATER, Texas (News Release) — At a special called meeting on April 2, the Sweetwater

Independent School District (SISD) school board named Dr. Drew Howard the lone finalist for the position of superintendent of schools.

Dr. Howard has served in education for 15 years. During this time, he has served students as an elementary and secondary principal, superintendent, and most recently as the senior director of school governance for the Texas Education Agency.

He earned his degree, Doctor of Educational Administration and Policy Studies, from Tarleton State University.

Dr. Howard, his wife, Carrie, and two boys, Carter and Ryder, are excited to move and join the Mustang family in Sweetwater.

State law mandates a 21-day waiting period before a contract can be acted upon by the board of trustees.

The board has set a meeting to potentially act on the new superintendent contract on April 23.