SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Sweetwater Independent School District Superintendent is outlining a new bathroom policy for students in the district following instances of vandalism at the middle school.

Superintendent Dr. Drew Howard says that although some of the damage earlier in the school year was due to a TikTok challenge, that is not the only reason bathrooms were damaged.

The following statement was written by Dr. Howard. We are publishing this as a public service:

Have our bathrooms been vandalized? Unfortunately, yes. We have seen some pretty intense destruction and vandalism of our bathrooms. Partly this is due to a TikTok challenge earlier in the year, but beyond that most of the vandalism is occurring during class time when teachers are in their classrooms teaching and hallways are less monitored. Besides the vandalism of bathrooms, when students are less monitored in the hallways and constantly leaving class there is a higher likelihood of trouble such as students fighting. Working to stop these types of student altercations is a priority.



Have we had to lock bathrooms? Again, yes. If bathrooms are damaged, they are locked, repaired, and reopened. There are some bathrooms located in areas of the building that students do not need to be in during instructional times and those are locked when they are not needed.



The answer to solve the issues we are seeing is keeping our students in class as much as possible. The classroom, in front of our teachers, is the best place for our students to be during the school day. Let me give you an example of what can occur without monitoring students time out of the classroom:

A students will go to first period and ask to go to the restroom, missing 5-10 minutes of instruction. Then the same student goes to second period and asks to go to the bathroom, the second period teacher does not know the student has missed instructional time already, and they miss another 5-10 minutes of instruction. This again repeats itself in the following class periods and a student misses a lot of instruction. Also, with no monitoring there are more students in the hallways leading to more chances of trouble during the day.



The SMS staff has worked collaboratively to come up with a consistent system to monitor students time out of class and better communicate with each other. There are 11 times throughout the school day, outside of class time, for students to go to the bathroom and with the new procedures 6 additional times during class time per six weeks. Of course, emergency situations, nurse visits, and a few other exceptions are made outside these protocols. On this note, I would like to reiterate that our SMS staff knows our kids and wants the best for them. Common sense is used by the staff and we all need to trust that they use their best judgement.



Middle school is a time for students to learn to handle responsibility. With this in mind the SMS staff wanted to have a system for students to learn how to manage responsibility as they begin to take on more ownership of their actions. These new protocols hope to be a good bridge between the more restrictive environment of elementary and less restrictive of high school.



So far, though we are only looking at a weeks worth of data, there has been zero altercations between students in the hallways and zero vandalism of the bathrooms. We all know that this will not be the perfect fix all, but so far it seems to be working. Procedures are always monitored and adjusted as needed. If they are giving us the results we want to see, then we keep them in place. If they are not, we adjust and adapt.



Moving forward I ask that we trust the judgement of our teachers and staff as they work to do the best for our kids, and if there are any concerns or questions contact the teachers and administrators to help. They are the ones that can solve concerns and answer questions. Social media posts and rants cannot and do not solve problems, in fact, they make things worse.



My challenges to SISD and the Sweetwater community:

1. Assume positive intent.

2. Trust our teachers, administrators, and staff.

3. Believe the future will be even better than the past.