SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Sweetwater Independent School District (SISD) says it will buy school supplies for all elementary students in 2021-22.

In a social media post made Tuesday evening, SISD says they will purchase all the supplies needed for the upcoming school year for every student in grades Pre-K through 5.

Parents or guardians will not need to buy any supplies for students in those grade levels.

The district says details on supplies for grades 6-12 will be coming soon.