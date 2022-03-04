SWEETWATER Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In 1988, Sweetwater Intermediate School (SIS) gym teacher Liz Miller attended a teachers conference in which they saw a demonstration by the American Heart Association’s children’s jump rope team.

When they came home, Miller says there was only one thing on her mind:

“I thought, ‘We could do that,'” Miller says.

The first year, approximately 30 kids signed up. Miller says they jumped in their jeans and a t-shirt, but she was just glad they could keep a beat.

“We didn’t know what we were doing. We just got a bunch of kids together and turned some music on, decided if we could all jump at the same time then we’ll make a jump rope team,” says Miller.

Over the next few decades, generations of 4th and 5th graders learned teamwork, dedication, and athletic skills, which they used to perform at halftime shows both locally and around the state. One year they even competed in and won the World Jump Rope Championship, according to Miller.

The 2022 team was able to fulfill their right of passage through this now time-honored SIS tradition when they performed at the Texas Tech halftime show on Monday.

“It was crazy how many people there were. I got really nervous, but it was fun at the end,” says SIS 5th grader Jake Clark.

While tryouts are open to any SIS 4th or 5th grader, Caden Allen and Jasmine Walker say they were compelled to try out in the name of family tradition.

“I was inspired by my brothers and sisters joining it,” says Walker.

“My sister joined in 2015. I saw them go to Tech and I was like, ‘Wow, I want to do that some day,” Allen says.

It’s that kind of legacy and camaraderie Miller says gets her teary eyed when she thinks of all that’s come from that first 1988 team.

“I’m just so proud, I’m just so proud that it’s continued. I never thought 34 years ago this is where it would still be,” Miller says.