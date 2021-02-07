Sweetwater man arrested for shooting firearm outside of strip club

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Sweetwater man was arrested after firing at least six shots from the parking lot of a strip club located in Taylor County.

Brandon Jones, 30, was arrested for Deadly Conduct, Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Unlawful Carry of a Firearm; Additionally, the defendant was charged with Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance after authorities found large amounts of cocaine and U.S Currency in his residence.

According to the Tye Police Department, In the early morning hours of 30 January 2021 at the Jaguar’s Club for Men located at 126 South Access Road, a gunman shot at least six times from the parking lot at the occupied building.

No one was injured during the shooting. Several 911 calls were received and Tye Police Department arrived on the scene within minutes, along with the Taylor County Sheriff’s Officer and the Merkel Police Department. It was discovered that the gunman had left the scene.

The Tye PD says there were several witnesses on the scene and within an hour, they had identified the gunman and the vehicle that was driven.

The suspect was located and arrested in Sweetwater by the Tye Police Department, Nolan County Sheriff’s Office, and the Texas Game Wardens.

A blue warrant was added to revoke Jones’ parole.

“Our Police Department worked around the clock to take this subject in custody. We want to thank the Taylor County Sheriffs Office and the Merkel Police Department for their response to the initial call and to the Sweetwater Police Department for providing valuable information,” said the Tye PD in a social media post. “A special thanks to Sheriff Warren and the Nolan County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance with this investigation.”

LATEST POSTS: