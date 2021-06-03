Sweetwater man gets prison time for fatal 2019 hit and run

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A Sweetwater man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for a hit-and-run incident that killed a 33-year-old man in August 2019.

According to the district attorney, 38-year-old David Michael Keller was found guilty on May 27 of accident involving death in connection to the death of Fabian Torres, of Sweetwater.

Torres was found dead on the side of Interstate 20 near Arizona Street on Aug. 19, 2019. An autopsy determined he was killed by blunt force trauma after being hit by a vehicle.

Police say he was walking to visit his grandparents at a nursing home when he was struck, and Keller was arrested two weeks later.

A Nolan County jury sentenced Keller to 18 years in prison.