RUNNELS COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A two-vehicle crash approximately 10.8 miles east of Winters, Texas, resulted in the death of one Sweetwater man on Saturday, July 29.

At 9:30 p.m., crews responded to FM 382 for a two-vehicle crash. Preliminary investigation shows that a Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling south on FM 382, approaching the intersection of SH 153. The driver disregarded the stop sign, striking a Hyundai that was traveling west on SH 153.

The driver of the Hyundai, 42-year-old Michael Castillo, was pronounced dead on the scene by Justice of the Peace David Sellers. The driver of the Tahoe was transported to Shannon Medical Center for incapacitating injuries. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.