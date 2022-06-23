TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Taylor County courts sentenced a Sweetwater man to 50 years of prison time Thursday, for killing a former co-worker two years earlier.

The now 28-year-old Jordan Spraggins was accused of shooting and killing 26-year-old Steven Phariss on September 21 of 2020.

According to court documents, Phariss entered a relationship with Spraggins’ wife and the two men had physically fought one another at least one time before Spraggins shot Phariss.

Phariss was later found dead in a pickup truck with gunshot wounds to the arm, neck and torso along I-20. Spraggins was arrested early the next month and indicted in December.

Now, two years later, Spraggins has been sentenced to 50 years in prison with no fine for the murder of Steven Phariss.