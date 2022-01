SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Sweetwater Police Department (SPD) is asking for help in its search for a 19-year-old man, wanted for the sexual assault of a child.

Braxton Gomez was featured as SPD’s “#FugitiveFriday.”

According to SPD, Gomez has an indictment from the 32nd Judicial District for his sex crime against a child.

If you have information leading to Gomez’s whereabouts, call the Sweetwater Police Department at (325) 236-6686.