Sweetwater man wanted on multiple crimes involving children, robbery

Sweetwater Police Department: Mugshot of Bobby Joe Hollon, Jul. 2019

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Sweetwater Police Department featured Bobby Joe Hollon in its “#FugitiveFriday” Facebook post, for crimes including the sexual assault of a child and more.

Hollon is wanted on crimes including:

  • Sexual assault of a child
  • Online solicitation of a minor
  • Possession of lewd material depicting a minor
  • Indecency with a child by exposure
  • Indecency with a child by contact
  • Robbery

The Sweetwater Police Department said Hollon is wanted by the 32nd Judicial District Court and the Texas Board of Pardons and Parole.

If you have information on Hollon, call (325) 236-6686.

