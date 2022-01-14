Sweetwater man wanted on multiple crimes involving children, robbery

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Sweetwater Police Department featured Bobby Joe Hollon in its “#FugitiveFriday” Facebook post, for crimes including the sexual assault of a child and more.

Hollon is wanted on crimes including:

Sexual assault of a child

Online solicitation of a minor

Possession of lewd material depicting a minor

Indecency with a child by exposure

Indecency with a child by contact

Robbery

The Sweetwater Police Department said Hollon is wanted by the 32nd Judicial District Court and the Texas Board of Pardons and Parole.

If you have information on Hollon, call (325) 236-6686.