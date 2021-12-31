Sweetwater man wanted on multiple sex crimes against children

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Sweetwater Police Department (SPD) is asking for your help in locating a suspect who is wanted for multiple sex crimes against children.

Sweetwater PD: Nestor Jaramillo wanted

Nestor Jaramillo, 38, is wanted on crimes including; the sexual assault of a child, two counts of indecency with a child by exposure and two counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact.

Jaramillo’s bonds total more than $150,000.

SPD says Jaramillo lives in Sweetwater, but is known to travel through the Permian Basin area for work.

If you know anything about Jaramillo and his whereabouts, contact the Sweetwater Police Department at (325) 236-6686.