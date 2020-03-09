Sweetwater Municipal museum community art show

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – There is a free art show happening in Sweetwater this week.

“They do it for a hobby, for their passion or their therapy “

All 17 artists are from right here in the Big Country.

“I’ve been doing this for about 10 years… My pieces are from West Texas.”

Jose Navarrete is a landscape photographer.

“This first one, the technique is called color by light.”

This is the Henderson Art Gallery’s first community art show.

“We think the cultural arts brings the community together.”

Mila Gibson is a consultant for the Sweetwater Municipal Museum.

“We want to stimulate people’s creativity whether, it’s through visual arts, music, dance, theatre.”

For many of the artists, this is the first time their work has ever been on display.

“I enjoy showing my photography. I get a lot of enjoyment because they like looking at them.”

Every piece is unique in its own way.

“We have the welding, metal art, the woodworkers. We have painters and photographers and needlework.”

The artwork will be on display for the next two weeks.

“I invite everybody to come down here and check out all the artwork in the building.”

The art gallery will be open this week Tuesday and Thursday from 4 pm to 6 pm.