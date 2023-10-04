SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Governor Greg Abbott has announced that the city of Sweetwater is now a designated Music Friendly Texas Certified Community by the Texas Music Office (TMO).

“I congratulate the City of Sweetwater on earning the Music Friendly Texas Certified Community designation,” said Governor Abbott. “Music is key to the Texas brand and is deeply rooted in the cultural traditions of our great state. Music Friendly Texas Communities, certified by the Texas Music Office, work hard to attract and develop the local music industry to boost local job creation and economic growth. In fact, with support from the Texas Music Office, the Texas music industry accounted for more than 192,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs and generated more than $26 billion in economic activity statewide last year. Together, we will continue to work alongside local leaders in Sweetwater and across every region of our state to ensure our communities have the tools needed to create even greater opportunity.”

The TMO program was introduced in 2016 with the aim to foster music business-related job creation and economic development. In order to achieve this recognition, the City of Sweetwater had to complete a multi-step certification process.

“We are thrilled to have earned the Music Friendly Texas Community designation,” said Sweetwater and Nolan County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Karen Hunt. “Music builds vibrancy within a community, furthering our desire to grow and nurturing a greater sense of place.”

Sweetwater is now the 48th Music Friendly Texas Certified Community. There will be a celebration ceremony at 7:15 p.m. on Saturday, October 7, at the Sweetwater Municipal Auditorium. This will be a part of the Applause Series ‘Western Heritage’ Presents – Asleep at the Wheel music event.

“Thank you to the Texas Music Office for partnering with our community,” said Sweetwater House Concert Association Founder Scott Morgan. “Our niche in growing a vibrant live music culture in Sweetwater is hosting intimate concert experiences that provide for the best possible artist–audience connection while also benefiting and bringing awareness to local charities.”

The event will feature a live performance by ‘Asleep at the Wheel,’ speeches from city leaders and community members, and the presentation of the designation by TMO Community Relations and Outreach Specialist Chip Adams.

“As a new Music Friendly Texas Community, the potential for growth in Sweetwater is exciting,” said Sweetwater Municipal Auditorium Board Executive Director Mila Gibson. “Music is food for the soul, and we are developing our community through the arts!”