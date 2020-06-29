Sweetwater-Nolan County Health Department closed due to COVID-19 exposure

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Sweetwater – Nolan County Health Department is closed until further notice due to exposure to the novel coronavirus.

According to a social media post, the immunization clinic will also canceled for Wednesday, July 1st.

The organization says staff will still be available to take calls.

“You may still bring water samples to be tested, however, we ask that you call ahead and let us know you are here, and we will be taking them at the front door,” said the Health Department.