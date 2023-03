SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Sweetwater Police Department has expanded its fleet. The 2015 Harley Davidson Electra Glide, purchased from the Abilene Police Department, is already on the streets.

Courtesy of Sweetwater Police Department

Officers say ‘this will be a great addition to our department.’ The motorcycle, driven by Officer John Breed, will be used for traffic stops, parades and other events, according to the press release from Sweetwater PD.