Sweetwater PD asking for help finding fugitive wanted for criminally negligent homicide

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Sweetwater Police Department is asking for help finding a man wanted for criminally negligent homicide.

Sweetwater officials say Michael Franks is wanted by police for criminally negligent homicide and by the board of pardons and parole for possession of methamphetamine.

Officials say Franks is possibly in the Abilene or Dallas areas.

Franks was arrested in May in connection to the homicide of 30-year-old Betty Thompson, who was found dead at a home in the 600 block of Bowie Street this past March.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Sweetwater Police Department at (325) 236-6686.