Sweetwater PD asking for help locating missing teen girl

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Sweetwater Police Department (SPD) is asking for the public’s help locating a girl they say was reported missing on Sunday.

SPD is asking for help locating 15-year-old Carley Newman, of Eula.

Officers got the report of the missing girl Sunday in the 1000 block of Crane Street in Sweetwater, police say.

SPD said in a news release issued late Monday afternoon that “circumstances around the nature of this incident are currently under investigation.”

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Sweetwater Police Department at (325) 236-6686.

