Sweetwater PD hosts first citizen’s police academy

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Sweetwater Police Department is working to strengthen their relationship with the community by completing their first citizen’s police academy.

The program takes community members through a 6-week course, where they experience the inner workings of the police department.

Chief Brian Frieda says the academy also gives citizens a chance to express concerns with the department.

“It opens up that dialogue, and it goes to show you that we’re building those relationships between the citizens and the police department, and it pushes the message out there that we’re in this together, we can’t do this job and be successful without the citizen involvement,” Chief Frieda says.

Chief Frieda says the department is hoping to hold the academy at least twice per year.

To sign up, just contact the Sweetwater Police Department.