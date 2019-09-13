Sweetwater PD make arrest in deadly August hit and run

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Sweetwater Police have arrested a man they say is responsible for a hit-and-run that killed another man.

According to Sweetwater Police Chief Brian Freida, 38-year-old David Keller, of Sweetwater, was arrested shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday and charged with accident causing personal injury or death.

The arrest comes after 33-year-old Fabian Torres was found dead on the side of I-20 near Arizona Street in Sweetwater on Aug. 19. Autopsy results revealed that he was killed by blunt force trauma after being hit by a vehicle.

Police obtained the warrant Thursday evening and arrested Keller, who is currently in the Nolan County Jail.

