Sweetwater PD searching for fugitive wanted for robbery, weapons charges

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Sweetwater Police Department (SPD) is asking for help finding a man wanted on several charges, including robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to a news release issued Friday afternoon, Harold Perrigo is wanted by SPD for the following charges:

Bail Jumping / Failure to Appear – 32nd Judicial District Court

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon – 32nd Judicial District Court

Possession of a Controlled Substance – 32nd Judicial District Court

Evading Arrest / Detention – 1st Multicounty Court at Law

Perrigo also has warrants in other jurisdictions for robbery and driving while intoxicated, SPD says.

Harold Perrigo is known to live in Sweetwater, but visits the Abilene and San Angelo areas frequently, and he is also known to carry weapons.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to contact Sweepwater police at (325) 236-6686 or their local law enforcement agency.