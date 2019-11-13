Sweetwater police: Man dies from gunshot wounds, foul play suspected

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Sweetwater police are investigating a suspicious death that occurred over the weekend.

Police say 24-year-old Teshawn Beavers died from gunshot wounds sustained on Sunday.

Emergency crews responded to a 911 call shortly after 10 p.m. of a person down in a home in the 800 block of Hill Street.

Beavers was taken to Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

There has currently been no confirmation from the medical examiner, but Sweetwater police say his death is suspicious in nature and that foul play is suspected.

Police say there is “no definitive information that allows police to name anyone as a person of interest” at this time.

Stick with BigCountryHomepage.com for more information as it becomes available.