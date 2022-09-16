SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two Sweetwater ISD students were commended by the Sweetwater Police Department (SPD) Friday, for their valiant work reporting a fire at the high school.

According to the City of Sweetwater, fifth-grader Angel Gutierrez and fourth-grader Nylia Gonzales were outside Saturday, September 3 when they saw sparks and smoke on top of Sweetwater High School.

Angel and Nylia calmly called 9-1-1 to report the fire incident, giving clear descriptions to dispatchers. Their courageous efforts allowed the Sweetwater Fire Department and Ambulance Service to quickly respond and extinguish the fire.

The students were officially recognized Friday morning by SPD at Sweetwater Intermediate School. Angel and Nylia were presented with a plaque, medal, challenge coin, police patch, t-shirt and a bag of prizes.