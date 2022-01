SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Sweetwater Police Department (SPD) featured 41-year-old Joseph Flores as its “#FugitiveFriday” suspect, for crimes including, but not limited to, felony stalking and more.

Flores is wanted by SPD for charges including Felony Stalking and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Sweetwater PD said Flores is known to live in both Sweetwater and Hamlin.

If you have information on Flores or his whereabouts, call (325) 236-6686.