SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Due to a recent series of overnight vehicle burglaries, Sweetwater Police Department (SPD) will increase patrol activity.

SDP also asked the public to help in this investigation on a Facebook post Saturday, September 25. The video attached shows three burglars opening a car door, all wearing head coverings and one wearing a backpack on their front side.

SDP said you can share any information to their department at (325) 236-6686 or make a crime stoppers tip at 235-TIPS. You can also use your mobile device using the P3 app.

Any information helps and make sure to lock your doors and do not leave any valuables in your vehicle.