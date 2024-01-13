SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Sweetwater Police Department is seeking information regarding a theft that totaled $100,000.

On January 11, Brooks Diesel Service reported a theft to the Sweetwater Police. An unknown person forcefully entered the building between January 4 and 11.

The thieves stole numerous hand, air, and power tools, a toolbox, and two semi-truck tractors. The total damage and loss is estimated to amount to $100,000.

If you have any information regarding the incident, please reach out to Nolan County Crime Stoppers by calling (325) 235-8477 or submitting an anonymous tip online. Nolan County Crime Stoppers offers a reward of up to $1,000 for any tip that results in the arrest or filing of charges against the individual(s) responsible for the crime.