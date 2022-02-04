SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Nolan County may have had the brunt of traffic issues from the storm, as drivers and their passengers were stuck in their vehicles on Interstate 20, some even overnight on Wednesday.

But in the spirit of the Big Country, a group of Sweetwater residents took it upon themselves to perform a small act of kindness.

Lora Espinoza is the general manager of Heff’s Burgers, and she said she and her husband watched an EMS team pull a little boy out of a stalled car from I-20.

“He was maybe 10 or 9 years old, and that really got to me,” said Espinoza.

Seeing the first responderstake action made Espinoza want to act herself. So, along with her family and even her kids’ friends, they prepared over 100 sack lunches.

“I was expecting her to text us something like, ‘Do you want to go help these people?’ and then when she did, I did think she was crazy because of the weather, but it was fun,” said one of Espinoza’s daughters.

Both of Espinoza’s daughters said being out on the road with the cars was an eye-opening experience, but they were not surprised by their mother wanting to help, saying that’s just the type of person she is.

“When we got up to the trucks you could just see people bundled up, trying to have their windows covered. I mean, anyway they could think to stay warm,” said Espinoza.

They then all spent the next two and a half hours on foot going from car to car, giving individuals stuck in their vehicles a courtesy meal. Each sack lunch contained a sandwich, chips, and a drink.

“We had so many drivers, even families in between that were so really, really appreciative,” said Espinoza.

Although Espinoza said she feels blessed to be able to contribute to helping those out stuck on the roads, she says she wishes she could have done more.