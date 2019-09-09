Sweetwater schools placed on lockout due to shooting threat

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police placed three Sweetwater schools in lockout earlier this Monday.

According to the Sweetwater Police Chief Brian Frieda, they received an accusation of the possibility of a student wanting to shoot up the school.

Police said a 16-year-old male heard the conversation where allegedly two girls were talking about a possible school shoot out, he then told an adult who informed the authorities.

The police interviewed the two girls and they were both cleared.

The threat was determined as not credible, and the campuses were released from the lockout.

Although the threat was determined not credible, the investigation will continue. “We are not going to leave anything to chance, we’re going to verify and track things out,” said police Chief Brian Frieda.

Latest Posts: