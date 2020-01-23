Sweetwater searching for new superintendent

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Changes at the top of government organizations is nothing new, and the Sweetwater Independent School District (SISD) is in that position as they search for a new superintendent.

An agreement was reached between SISD and former superintendent Dr. George McFarland as the board accepted McFarland’s voluntary resignation after two years on the job.

But the district had just renewed McFarland’s contract, and is now obligated to pay more than $175,000 in salary and benefits as they start the search for a new superintendent all over again.

“When we entered the agreement with Dr. McFarland, there’s a specific statement attached to that which you should be able to get that,” Jeff Allen, President, Sweetwater ISD Board of Trustees. “It talks about the good things that had gone on in the district and the mutual understanding that it was time to move on.”

The school board is meeting Thursday night at 5:30 at the Sweetwater ISD administration building.

To see the full interview with Jeff Allen, watch the video below.