Sweetwater students return to campuses for first day of school

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – About 80 percent of Sweetwater ISD students returned to campuses Monday. Superintendent Dr. Drew Howard says the district remains realistic about the possibility of having a student or staff member test positive for COVID-19 in the coming weeks or months.

Dr. Howard says day one for the district went smoothly, sharing there was really no problem enforcing certain safety requirements like mask wearing at the schools. Dr. Howard also says administrators are using the next few weeks to work out how the district might need to adjust its operations.

“Our plan looks good on paper but the practicality of that plan – we’re going to learn some things as we go,” said Dr. Howard.

Monday was also the first time some parents had let their child out of the house in months. Vanessa Martinez’s daughter Addison attends school in SISD, she says the decision to send her back to school was a difficult choice.

“I wanted her to be home safe but I also know that she wants to go to school and be around other kids. She’s been home for 5 months,” said Martinez.

As COVID-19 looms over schools across the globe, Dr. Howard says the district is taking action to prevent it at SISD for as long as possible.

“There is going to be the situation that a student gets ill where a staff member gets ill. We’re going to take every precaution to keep our students safe our staff safe,” said Dr. Howard.