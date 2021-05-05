Sweetwater suspect arrested for criminally negligent homicide

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A suspect wanted for criminally negligent homicide in Nolan County was arrested Wednesday night.

According to a social media post by the Sweetwater Police Department (SPD), Brett Oliver Gamble, also known as Brenda Gamble was arrested on Wednesday after a different social media post asked for help locating the suspect.

Nolan County Crime Stoppers says Gamble, who was last known to live in Sweetwater, was wanted on a warrant for criminally negligent homicide.

Gamble is currently in the Nolan County Jail, according to SPD.