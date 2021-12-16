Sweetwater to buy 7 generators in hopes of reducing power outages

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — After the February freeze in 2021, Texas cities are looking for ways to keep their electricity flowing and water running when an emergency cuts off service. The Sweetwater City Council voted to buy seven emergency generators in hopes of reducing power outages.

“We lose electricity from time to time. It’s not just the weather that causes electrical outages, it can be somebody running into an electric pole and knocking it down or something like that,” said City Manager David A. Vela.

Vela says the City of Sweetwater sees power outages roughly four to six times a year. He believes having a plan B is important, especially when it comes to the residents’ basic needs.

“It’s only a matter of time before the electricity goes out, like I said, for whatever reason, so we need to put stop-gap measures in place in order to continue to provide water to our residents and our businesses,” said Vela.

Sweetwater is looking to purchase seven emergency generators, one of which will be kept at the Highland Pump Station while the other six will be mobile. Utility director Eddy Campbell says the mobile generators will be used at well-fill sites throughout the city.

“We will have our men on call for each site. This job will take only two men for each site,” said Campbell.

Vela says the total cost for these generators is approximately $460,000, as they plan to use the funds through the American Rescue Plan from the federal government.

“This allows us to maintain the integrity of the system and allows us to have electricity even when it goes out,” said Vela.

With these generators, Vela says Sweetwater can give its residents peace of mind when it comes to their running water and electricity.

“The pumps are a big part of getting water from the well fills to the water treatment plant and then into the distribution system. So, you can’t really run a water facility without electricity,” said Vela.