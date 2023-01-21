SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Sweetwater will be installing Ultrasonic Smart Water Meters in every business and home in partnership with Secure Vision of America.

According to a press release from the City of Sweetwater, smart meters will provide a more accurate water reading compared to previous meters. Some meters now may be under-reporting water usage which results in lower bills that are inaccurate. The new meters will collect information of all water used, so customers will be billed accurately.

These water meters will also allow customers to view their water usage hourly, receive automatic leak alerts and consistent 30-day billing. Secure Vision of America plans to have around 4,500 meters installed by July and will begin installations in February.

Before installation, the city ask that residents prune back landscaping or move objects that covers their meter box. The city will notify residents of the installation schedule through social media and the Nixle text message service. The installation at each meter should take approximately 15-30 minutes and customers will notice a temporary disruption during their installation time. Residents do not need to be home at the time of installation.

After the meters are installed, customers will be able to use an online portal to track usage, data and enroll to receive leak alerts. Secure Vision of America will coordinate installation in business so that it does not interfere with business operations.

The total cost of this project is $2,044,474.10 and is funded through ARPA grant funds and saving from the City of Sweetwater. Go to Sweetwaters website to see more information or contact City Hall at (325) 236-6313 for questions.

According to the City of Sweetwaters’ Facebook post, there will not be a new monthly charge and the meters cannot be remotely turned off.