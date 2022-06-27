A $2 million winning lottery ticket was sold in Sweetwater.

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A $2 million winning scratch lottery ticket has been sold in Sweetwater.

The Texas Lottery Commission confirms a San Angelo resident claimed the $2 million prize from the scratch ticket game Premier Cash.

This resident bought the ticket from Murphy US 7176 on NE Georgia Avenue in Sweetwater.

Because they elected to remain anonymous, this resident’s identity will not be released.

Three other $2 million prizes remain in the Premier Cash scratch lottery game, where the odds of winning a prize of $50 or more are 1 in 3.94.