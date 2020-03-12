After citywide meeting, Sweetwater decides to still move forward with Rattlesnake Roundup

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – After a citywide meeting, Sweetwater has decided they will be moving forward with the Rattlesnake Roundup, despite concerns about the coronavirus.

Thursday morning, officials with the Sweetwater Nolan County Health Department, Nolan County Judge, Nolan County Commissioner, Nolan County Coliseum Manager, Sweetwater Chamber of Commerce, Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital, Sweetwater Jaycees, Sweetwater Mayor, Sweetwater City Manager, Sweetwater Police Chief, Sweetwater Fire Department and Nolan County Sheriff’s Office all met to discuss the future of the event, which brings tens of thousands of people to Sweetwater each year.

Because there are no positive cases currently, they decided the Rattlesnake Roundup will take place as scheduled this weekend.

However, attendees are asked to take the following precautions to minimize risk:

1. If you are sick, stay home, unless you are seeking medical care.

2. If you have a weakened immune system, or underlying health conditions, that put you at greater risk of becoming ill, stay home. People 65 and older are also at greater risk of developing severe disease.

3. Wash your hands frequently with soap and water, for at least 20 seconds.

4. Disinfect hard surfaces and frequently touched surfaces, such as countertops, doorknobs and faucets. When you shop, wipe down the handle of your shopping cart with antibacterial wipes.

5. Practice social distancing by keeping six feet between you and other people, especially if they are sick.

6. Cover your cough with your elbow or a tissue and throw that tissue in the trash.

7. Avoid touching your face, eyes, and mouth.

Also, in order to keep attendees safe, “this year, handwashing stations will be spread throughout the Round Up and signs will be posted at those stations, the portable toilets, and throughout the annex about how to stop the spread of germs and how proper handwashing is the first line of defense. Extra staff will also be available to wipe down doorknobs, tables and handrails.”

Click here for this year’s Rattlesnake Roundup schedule of events.

Latest Posts: